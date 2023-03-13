A British man identified as Ross Hunt taped an angry note to his daughter's lunchbox

Hunt addressed the letter to his daughter's teachers, warning them against controlling his daughter's meal

According to Hunt, the teachers had been restricting sugary sweets, and he was not happy with it

A father has revealed how he went to extreme lengths to keep his daughter's teachers from controlling what she eats at school.

Ross Hunt put an angry note in his daughter's lunch box to teachers who don't allow her to eat. Photo: Ross Hunt/ Getty Images.

Ross Hunt took to TikTok to explain he had been upset by the way the staff at school were handling lunchtimes with his daughter.

He claimed that the teachers had told Isabelle to eat her sandwich and to avoid sugary sweets.

"Right, let me show you this real quick, we have done this for my daughter's lunchbox. Basically, the kids at school have been getting s**t off one of the dinner ladies for eating 'unhealthy' food."

The father of three explained he had placed a note in her lunchbox to stop them from controlling his daughter's meal.

The label read:

"Welcome to my daughters' Lunch Box! We are aware of the contents of this box and are happy for her to eat whatever she wants."

According to The Sun, Ross added:

"It's irritating and it's put her off taking her lunch with her. Stop telling kids what they should and shouldn't eat and let the parents decide."

In a follow-up video posted to TikTok, Ross revealed that his daughter had come home without touching her Rainbow Drops because the dinner lady allegedly told her that she had to eat her carrots first.

Mum sets a trap for teachers eating her son's food

Separately, a mother identified as @Dcounty93 on Twitter accused her child's teachers of eating his food.

The woman said she always suspected that someone was eating the food of her two-year-old son, whom she usually sends to school with a big flask.

Knowing that her son doesn't eat unripe plantain, she packaged it for him in a flask and sent him to school.

Surprisingly, he still came home with an empty flask.

