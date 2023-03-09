A trending video has shown how what would have been a lovely birthday surprise went south in seconds

The incident which happened in a compound showed a lady bearing a cake that had a lit candle on it

Before they could get to the celebrant's abode, something unfortunate happened to the lady carrying the cake

A birthday surprise turned bad before it even started after a lady carrying the cake stumbled with it.

The short clip which went viral on TikTok started with two ladies making their way into a compound in a joyful mood as they approached the celebrant's abode.

A lady with the cake crashed to the ground with it. Photo Credit: @yann_happi4

Source: TikTok

Immediately the second lady with the cake crossed the small gate, something bad happened to her. She caught her foot on something and fell with the cake.

Nothing was spared as the cake which had a lit candle scattered on the ground, quite to the lady's disappointment.

Mixed reactions have trailed the video.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Alicia7095967005993 said:

"I only heard happiiiieeee....birthdaaaaayyyyy....thn cake cakeeee."

mhizcurvy said:

"She for remove glasses nah so she go see road waka."

Queen Savage said:

"I feel like crying for her."

user8063833207181 said:

"Wahala dey oo."

user4001235709625 said:

"Dead...i cnt find a proper emoji to match my teething...we need more serious laughing emojis."

olamideakinrinlad said:

"Eeehhh the thing shock me."

gloria040 said:

"And thats how the ancestors concluded they werent happy."

Chinedu Ebere said:

"Might sound funny to u guy’s but seriously she injured her leg Asia ok."

Amarachi Vivian said:

"Now you have been surprised."

