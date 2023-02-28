An anonymous wife seeker has offered to pay smooth talkers to aid him in finding him an ideal woman to settle down with

The man, who claimed to be in his 30s, disclosed he would part with KSh 25,000 (over N90k) if a smooth talker landed him a date

A further KSh 254,000 (over N921k) will be paid if his relationship with the woman becomes exclusive before his huge final pay

An eligible bachelor in his 30s has offered cash to anyone who will help him find a soulmate.

A man has placed an anonymous advertisement offering to pay N4.3m to anyone who will help him find a wife. Photo: freepik.com.

In search of a partner

The single man noted he would reward any smooth talker that would convince the woman of his dreams to marry him.

In an anonymously placed advert, the man noted he would pay the successful smooth talker KSh 1.2 million (N4.3 million).

According to the New York Post, the bachelor is reported to have claimed he wants to find his one-and-only. However, he needs someone to do the sweet talking on his behalf, as he was weak in that department.

“I’m seeking a soulmate,” the hopeful husband-to-be stated in his anonymous ad.

He promised handsome compensation stating that he would pay KSh 25,000 (over N91k) if a date is secured, KSh 254,000 (over N921k) if their relationship becomes exclusive and a final payoff of KSh 1.2 million (N4.3 million) if the woman agrees to marry him.

The advert was later posted on Twitter. See it below:

Social media reactions

Netizens reacted to the Tweet, and below are some of their reactions:

@antwanstaley wrote:

"This is hilarious."

@MasonFanatic wrote:

"The movie version of this will be a blockbuster."

@KarlGoochington wrote:

"That’s the wildest incentive clause I’ve ever seen. I wonder what you’d get for being MVP."

@Braddigan89 wrote:

"Gonna really feel for the girl who thinks she’s meeting some witty son of a gun and turns out the guy is bland as white rice."

