One lady went on a cruise with her parents and filmed her dad having fun with a woman who walked up to him

People were amused to see how her parents looked like complete opposites in the video as the mom watched her extroverted husband

The dad was performing with a microphone in hand and dancing with a random lady while the wife sat to watch the display

A video went viral on TikTok as one man had the time of his life with another woman in the presence of his wife.

People's eyebrows were raised after the daughter posted her dad taking to the dance floor with a stranger while his wife watched.

A woman posted a video of a dad dancing with another woman as his wife watched and the TikTok went viral: Image: TikTok/@xoxotryna

Source: TikTok

Online users had hilarious commentary about the video. Many peeps shared their opinion about what they would do if they were in the mum's position.

Woman watches as hubby rocks the dance floor with another woman

While the woman sat silently, her husband was having the time of his life on the dance floor.

He had the microphone in his hand like the artiste during the party, and he danced vigorously.

The strange lady also danced, shaking her waist in from of the man as his wife watched.

It is not clear how the woman took the whole thing, but she showed no particular sign of anger as she just stared silently.

Opinions are divided over the video as TikTok users took to the comments to have their say.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of man dancing with another woman

PernellGGG commented:

"No touching he gotta chill lol."

Keisha Mclendon commented:

"Absolutely not."

hawa commented:

"Your mother is #UNBOTHERED."

Asher commented:

"She wasn’t impressed."

Tobechukwu commented:

"I would never have it. That’s just me though."

precious falana commented:

"Your mum is like, me and this man no fit go home together today."

