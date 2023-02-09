Melvin Masista from Kakamega county, Kenya, expressed her frustration with her father for not taking her to secondary school despite scoring 319 marks in the entrance exam

Her emotional letter, where she accused her father of neglecting her attracted a lot of reactions from Kenyans

A majority of Kenyans recalled having gone through the same experience Melvin was undergoing

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A young girl identified as Melvin Masitsa wrote a painful letter to her father after he showed no commitment to taking her to secondary school.

A file photo of Form One students and their parents during resumption. (Inset: Melvin Masitsa's letter). Photo: Edu Min. Photo: UGC.

Source: UGC

Melvin, who had scored 319 marks in last year's Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations, accused her father of neglecting her.

In the letter, she detailed her resolve to go missing, implying that she would fatally harm herself if the push came to shove.

She narrated how her siblings had turned hostile towards her, thus compelling her to take the painful decision of detaching herself from the family.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I have come here for one last time. I was here before and you sent me away. No one wants to associate with me, including my own sisters who have been fighting me. My only wish was to go to school," begins Melvin's letter penned in Swahili.

The painful letter ignited a lot of emotional responses from Kenyans, who recalled having to go through a similar experience.

Most of those who reacted to the letter said Melvin requires a lot of counselling, like many other children in similar conditions.

Social media reactions

Lucia Nekesa said:

"So sad may Almighty God remember you werever you're."

Josphine Kawiria said:

"This is what I went through when my mother passed. I know how it feels may your God remember you."

Irene Salma said:

"It's really painful I remember even my neighbour did this to his three daughters n he was a teacher inaumiza moyo kweli."

Lecturer Joe Ochuach said:

"Most of children boys and girls are frustrated because we parent because we might have time for them........ Those psychologists might bring on their lecture and educate our children."

Faith Njoki said:

"So sad, I was in the same situation when my dad said he was not prepared so i repeated class eight may. God remember the young girl."

6-year-old girl writes an emotional letter to her dad who promised her iPad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 6-year-old girl had warmed hearts with her letter to her dad, who promised her an iPad on her birthday.

In the letter the young man with the Twitter handle @longe_taiwo shared on the social media platform, the little girl reminded her dad that he promised to buy her an iPad when she clocks six.

The girl told her dad she was aware he did not buy the iPad because he was broke. She told him not to kill her chicken; instead, he should sell it and use the money to get her the iPad.

Source: TUKO.co.ke