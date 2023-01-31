Simon Yaya Addy is an orphaned pupil in class six who has not only lost his mother and father, but has also lost his elder brother

The teenager has recounted the death of his mother and the subsequent passing of his brother, which he claims led to his father's death

He prayed that their souls rest in peace in a letter that has triggered the emotions of scores of netizens

A class six pupil, Simon Yaya Addy, has triggered emotions with an account of how he lost his parents and elder brother in a heartwrenching letter.

The 18-year-old pupil recalled that his late mother, Joyce Korkor Tetteh, passed on July 28, 2020, leaving his father, Nicholas Addy, sorely heartbroken.

Class six pupil recounts the painful death of his parents and older brother. Photo credit: Wendy Boatemaa Ofori (Facebook)/Jasmin Merdan.

Simon Yaya Addy says why his father died

The teenager recalled that his elder brother, Joseph Addy, was involved in an accident and died three days after.

''My father was in so much pain because of my mother and brother's death ... My brother was 21 years old when he died. My father died because of my brother's death. He found it difficult to bathe and eat.

''He took what happened personally and died on September 7, 2021 ... My mother, father, and brother, may their souls rest in peace,'' portions of the letter read.

The heartbreaking letter, shared on Facebook by Wendy Boatemaa Ofori, evoked the emotions of netizens.

''A class 6 pupil. He is in Accra,'' she captioned the letter, which gained more than 500 reactions.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh in an interview, Wendy Boatemaa Ofori disclosed that Simon's teacher sent the letter to him.

''His teacher reached out to me after he posted the boy's story on one of the pages, and someone asked him to reach out to me if he wasn't getting the needed help ...

''I asked him what it was about, and he said he had just taken over that class, and it was time to close when the boy brought him a letter and said 'Sir, can you help me type this letter?' The teacher said when he saw the heading he decided to take it home. It was after he picked the letter to type that he realised the story the boy was sharing with him ... He said the boy had been through too much. So, he sent it to me to help get the boy the needed support,'' Wendy told a trusted Ghanaian news media YEN.com.gh.

Please reach Wendy Boatemaa Ofori on 024 600 6096 to support.

Read the letter below:

Letter of orphaned class 6 pupil. Source: Wendy Boatemaa Ofori.

Simon's letter triggers emotions

Young Jim Ike posted:

"This guy is very strong. I have not been there, but I don't think I can ever be this strong to embrace it. May the good Lord continue to strengthen him."

Afua Dwamena asked:

"Sis, I’m a bit confused. He’s in class 6 and is 18?"

Lillian Agbaga said:

"Sad, can I have his contact to send a token, please?"

Maame Esi Yalley commented:

"This is too hard to take I'm so teary cus I know how it feels to lose a mother, a father, and two siblings. All happened in 2020, 2021, and 2022. I feel his pain!"

Myzz Bianca said:

"This is so sad, I'm not normally the teary type, but I couldn't help but shed tears, I hope Jehovah God keeps him strong, physically, mentally, and emotionally. I pray and hope everything turns out well for him, I've also dealt with loss before(my dad) but this is too much and in quick succession too. God, please make a way for him. Amen."

