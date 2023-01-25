An American man was found dead in his car and the police said he was killed after his dog stepped on his rifle

According to a report by police officers, the weapon discharged from the back seat in the man's direction

The tragic incident left the hunter badly injured, and he lost his dear life right at the scene

A man has died from gunshot wound he sustained after his dog accidentally shot him while they were in his car.

The man who is from Kansas, US, was accidentally shot and killed while on a hunting trip with his dog.

Dog shoots and kills owner. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

It has been confirmed that the man was on the drivers seat while his dog was at the back of the car when the incident happened.

Police reports say they were on a hunting trip but the man left his rifle at the back of his car where his dog also occupied.

According to the police reports, the 32-year-old man was killed on Saturday, January 21.

Sad turn of events

The report said the hunter's dog stepped on the rifle while it was in the back seat, causing it to discharge in the owner's direction.

Mirror reports the hunter was badly injured in his car and died at the scene.

The police officers said:

"A canine belonging to the owner of the pickup stepped on the rifle causing the weapon to discharge.

