A TikTok video of an interracial couple left social media users longing for a close bond like theirs

The couple shared a montage of their beautiful love story which started 45 years ago when they got married

The touching clip gathered over 6 million views on TikTok within a week of it being posted on their page

A couple celebrates their 45th wedding anniversary. Image: @jeriandmike

Marriage of 45 years

A married couple, who has stood the test of time, celebrated being in wedded bliss for 45 years. They posted a montage showing their memorable moments throughout the years on their shared TikTok page @jeriandmike.

The heartwarming clip went viral and netizens from across the world couldn't stop gushing over their relationship.

In the video, Jeri and Mike can be seen looking happy growing old together as the years passed by.

People commented that the couple gave them hope that true love still exists and they left well-wishes for the married couple.

Jeri and Mike have over 130K TikTok followers who enjoy their content centred around their family and relationship.

Watch the video below:

Comments from TikTokers about the couple

@jamiebuck121 said:

"Reminds me of Olivia and Fitz from Scandal."

@klkovacs wrote:

"What an inspiration. Wishing you many more years of love and happiness."

@cebastianos posted:

"Such a beautiful couple. A timeless beauty indeed."

@offended24.7 mentioned:

"This made my heart smile, wishing you both another 100 years."

@itsheatherrrmarie added:

"You both compliment each other so well! What a beautiful couple!"

@harryprice201 said:

"What a beautiful love story."

@dalibramorris stated:

"I'm so happy that y'all made it ."

@keepyooursmile added:

"Beautiful couple, plus both drank from the fountain of youth, legit aged super well.️"

