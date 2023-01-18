A Nigerian man has leaked his Whatsapp chats with his first daughter, saying she begged to be taken away from her mother

The man who is separated from his wife wondered why his children would be scared of their own biological mum

In the chat, the 16-year-old girl complained to her father that she was slapped by her mum on the road after being accused of being a thief

A Nigerian man identified as David Da Psalmist has exposed his ex-wife's 'bad attitude' on social media by releasing his last Whatsapp chat with his first daughter online.

Taking to Facebook group Life, the man said that his ex-wife who has custody of their kids instructed them not to pick up his calls unless she is around.

He said that his children are afraid of their mum. Photo Credit: SPL, Facebook/David Da Psalmist

Source: Getty Images

David stated that he called his first daughter on Tuesday and the kid pleaded with him to come and take them away from the house, saying that they are too scared of his ex-wife.

The man wondered why a girl who will be turning 17 in 2023 will be scared of her biological mother and lamented that there are actually some women who are more terrible than men. An excerpt from his lengthy post in the group reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Today (Tuesday), I called my little girl school in order to speak with her, and she also said daddy, please come and take us away from this house, we are too scared of my mummy Told them to calm down for me to get a better apartment .

"Why should your kids be this scared of their own mother? now I want you to imagine how terrible she was with me when we were still living together."

In the leaked chats, his daughter opened up to him about how her mum slapped her on the road and also accused her of being a thief.

Social media reactions

OluwaDamilola Ebeth Opeyemi said:

"Women! Jeez! Most of you don craze and are stupidly biased. Assuming it is lady hat brings this here, you would have supported her without blinking a gaze, now a man speak up and you are this biased? Tueh for you people oooo.

"More reason why men don't speak up."

Oremotuntiwa Omolabake Ipinn said:

"You didn't sound like a good Dad!!!

"Haba, mum slapped me and the next thing is would you like to move in with me????

"This one no follow....."

Treatp Eniola Watti said:

"Everyone saying he's trying to turn the children against their mother, if na woman make this post your comment will surely change.

"Una do well o."

Irene Smart said:

"I noticed some women doesn't allow their children's dad into the children's lives. Some even go ahead to paint the dad bad in present of the children, making the children hate their dads for no jus reason. Tomorrow they will claim the dad was deadbeat wen they refused to give the man opportunity to be present in his children's lives."

Nigerian man takes back son from his baby mama after years of fighting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had collected back his son from his baby mama after fighting for three years.

Taking to TikTok, the man shared a loved-up video of the two of them spending time together, as he apologised for their separation.

The dad described the three years without the boy as hellish and marvelled at how much he had grown. Responding to netizens who enquired about the lad's mother, he said they were meant to raise the boy together but she took off with the boy.

Source: Legit.ng