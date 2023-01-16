A Nigerian lady has gone online to share how she overcame many challenges being away in America and succeeding

Sharing throwback photos of her last moments in Nigeria, the nurse said that she never thought she would one day leave her family behind

After achieving great success abroad, the Nigerian lady gave her parents a befitting gift as she built a mansion for them

A Nigerian lady, who relocated to America many years ago has in a TikTok video slide recounted how the journey has been for her.

Identified as @mylifeassugar_, the lady revealed that she spent two decades of her life in Nigeria. Before leaving home, she had photos with her dad, mum and other family members.

Many people said her story inspired them. Photo source: TikTok/@mylifeassugar

Source: UGC

Her life in America

In America, she had to battle loneliness and boredom. As a way to survive, she joined the military. To give herself better prospects in life, she became a nurse.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

After succeeding abroad, the lady remembered home and built her family a mansion. Sharing photos of the house, she said:

"To all my immigrants, although it won't be easy, with prayers, determination and hard work you can and will become all that you have dreamt of."

Watch the video slides on TikTok app here.

Below are some of the reactions below:

@Felibonzie said:

"This is a sign that my life isn’t over yet. I believe God will turn things around for me."

@me._.fujoshi said:

"You’re my biggest inspiration. I'm a Nigerian immigrant currently in nursing school in US, and ur posts ibspure me to overcome. I would love to be like u."

@Anthony Bell said:

"I have 6 more months left in Nursing School. This page is one of my biggest inspirations."

@user4676221066334 said:

"Well done. It looks easy from the pictures but I know every step of the accomplishment wasn’t an easy journey but you kept going."

Fufu seller and husband relocated to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, @prettyfailuch, who used to hawk fufu is now living her dream. In a video shared on her TikTok page, she showed how she used to prepare akpu (fufu) while in Nigeria.

Seconds into the video, one could see how she always arranged her pieces of fufu inside a bowl before hawking them around.

Towards the end of the video, she showed off two international passports as she and her lover laughed while wheeling their bags in the airport.

Source: Legit.ng