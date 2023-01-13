An expecting mother showed pictures of what she looked like before pregnancy and the difference was astounding

The amazing change went viral on TikTok as netizens reacted to seeing what she went through physically while bringing life into the world

Online users on TikTok left hilarious comments as people agreed with the lady who was in despair about her looks

A woman proved how drastically she changed after pregnancy. The lady made a video to show people how being pregnant transformed her face.

A pregnant lady changed completely because she fell pregnant and people's jaws dropped. Image: TikTok beegulethu_.

Netizens were in stitches over the dramatic transformation. People in the comments were merciless as they cracked jokes at her expense.

Pregnant woman on TikTok looks back at face before having a child

A TikTok by @beegulethu_ showed others the reality of being pregnant. The lady showed how pregnancy made her facial features look like a stranger's. In the caption she wrote:

"Funny story is I didn’t know I was pregnant in the first video, this baby girl of mine ruined me yoh!"

Watch the full video below to see how the lady changed.

TikTok users react to woman's pregnancy transformation

Ladies sharing realistic pregnancy experiences have been fascinating for peeps on the socials. Online users commented on the video with funny takes.

Thembinkosi Dube773 commented:

"Don't do it again."

Allthingssimone commented:

"Does the nose go back to normal, because that’s my biggest fear."

Skylar commented:

"My soul left my body."

Jessica_Jessi commented:

"How?"

Ituselolo_ commented:

"What happened?"

Lin_Lin commented:

"My biggest fear keeps getting confirmed on this app."

choco_latte commented:

"That gotta be the father because ain't no way."

Karabelo Monyatso commented:

"Jumpscare!"

Hlengz commented:

"Ma’am?"

Nigerian mothers kickstart new challenge of how pregnancy changed their looks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian mothers have started a new challenge on social media and it is warming the hearts of many people. The challenge involves sharing photos taken before or after the pregnancy, showing changes their bodies went through. Celebrities are jumping on the challenge and Tolu Oniru-Demuren aka Toolz is one of those that did the challenge.

