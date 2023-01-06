A beautiful bride broke down in pain on her wedding day and the emotional moment was captured in a video

The video posted shows that the gorgeous chubby bride wore a very tight dress which was below her body size

Many social media users are reacting to the video as many of them wondered why she purposely wore a dress below her body size

An emotional TikTok video has left people reacting after it captured a beautiful-looking bride struggling in pain with her dress on her wedding day.

The video was posted on Thursday, January 5, @ammapokuaa shows how chubby the bride is and how she was struggling to seat in the couple's car with her tight dress.

Bride cries in pain on wedding day after wearing tight wedding gown /Credit:@ammapokuaa

Source: UGC

It is not by force

In the 36 seconds clip, the bride was unable to move freely as her body was dragged into the car with force by her man.

Many people online wondered how she could have managed to wear such a tight dress despite her chubby status.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react

"Tight dress na by force ."

"Eiiiish i thought is a dead body ooo until she talked ."

"What is all this?"

"look at this punishment."

"The corset is corseting."

Maatan Mohammed said:

"Hhhmmm is not easy it happens to me toooo."

Daniella Ahedor said:

"eiiii father God please help us ooo it has over some of us."

Bigbabyprincess said:

"If the wedding gown like make e kill me i no mind na one day even I gats look my best."

Source: Legit.ng