A Brazillian woman identified as Elisangela Tinem, 38, was tragically killed on a beach near Praia Grande, Sao Paulo

A cousin of the victim reportedly told police the firework got caught in Elisangela's clothes and exploded seconds later

The saddest part of the story is that her two children watched helplessly as their mum fought till the last gasp

A Brazillian mother of two was killed during New Year's Eve celebrations after a firework got stuck in her clothes.

Elisangela Tinem, 38, was tragically killed after a firework exploded on a beach in Brazil. Photo: MSN.

The horrific incident occurred in the Nova Mirim neighbourhood as locals gathered at the beach to watch the fireworks while ringing in the new year.

Most tragic death

A 24-second clip shared on Instagram by Hollywood Unlocked showed the moments before the tourist's death on a beach in Praia Grande, Sao Paulo.

The video shows crowds of people standing in the area watching fireworks in the sky above.

But suddenly the camera pans around to show flashes of light closer to the ground, followed by a loud bang.

A number of people jump away from the explosion while others, including the cameraperson, run away.

When the camera pans back, a body appears to be on the ground.

Daily Mail reports that Elisangela's two children reportedly witnessed their mother's death.

Witness Luiza Ferreira, 20, told a local paper:

'I saw a huge flash just as it turned midnight and I was hugging my mum and then everyone started screaming.

'I saw a woman lying on the ground bleeding when I went to look and the boy who was with her was also on the ground. Other people were running to get away from the area.'

