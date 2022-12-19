One lady was overflowing with joy as she planned on buying her helper a cellphone for Christmas

Twitter user Celenhle Ginindza know that her helper needed a phone and couldn’t wait to give it to her

People found the woman’s act of kindness inspiring and filled the comment section with love

It is the festive season and the gift of giving is flowing strong. One woman was buying her helper a cellphone and couldn’t wait to give it to her.

Twitter user Celenhle Ginindza wants to spoil her helper with a new cellphone. Image: Getty Images and Twitter / Celenhle Ginindza

While there is so much more to Christmas than presents, it is the meaning behind the gifts that hold true value.

Twitter user Celenhle Ginindza took to social media to share her excitement over buying her helper a new cellphone as part of her Christmas bonus.

Knowing that she needed a new phone and the joy it would bring her, Celenhle couldn’t wait to give it to her.

“Buying my helper a phone tomorrow. That’s her bonus. I’m excited ❤️”

Twitter users' hearts burst with joy over the act of kindness

This is the content people love seeing. Domestic workers work hard and are so deserving of spoils like this. You can truly tell that the woman cares about her helper, and it warmed hearts.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@nvmbnoam said:

“Right in time for festive I just know she’s gonna be taking the most bomb pictures ”

@ThulaniSundu said:

“Nice gesture. But perhaps you could just give her the money. She might need it more than the phone.”

She replied to him saying she just increased her salary and only wanted to get her the phone.

@Lethu_bubu said:

“May God bless you.”

@NatashaLight4 said:

“This is exciting ”

@maakgotso said:

“God bless you, sis, I'm taking mine to Durban.”

