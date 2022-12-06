A stunner showed a unique way to keep track of what her boyfriend was doing on his phone

The lady used one of her wigs to confuse her man into thinking she was watching TV when she was actually doing the exact opposite

Online users reacted to the video thoroughly amused, and people cracked countless jokes about how cunning women can be

A lady cracked up the internet after finding an inventive way to watch her boyfriend. The woman used one of her curly wig units to trick her boyfriend into using his phone with her watching.

A woman found a way to watch her boyfriend's phone without him knowing and used her wig to do it. Image: Twitter/kulanicool

Source: UGC

Many people thought that it was an ingenious idea. The lady's stunt earned laughs from others who loved the idea.

Lady finds a way to see boyfriend's texts without getting caught

A Twitter video shared by shows a woman pretending to watch TV by covering her face with a giant wig.

Her boyfriend does not realise that her face is actually turned the opposite way, watching him use his phone.

After discovering what she was up to when he pulled her hair back, the man had to run for his life.

Mzansi love to look into peeps' relationships and online users cracked up at the boyfriend's reaction after he realised. People shared jokes about the couple.

@Pappazgp commented:

"Eyi saba abafazi.[Fear women]"

@Thabo_Motlaeka commented:

"She did him dirty, he won't deny it until now."

@Sbusiso05946793 commented:

"After God fear woman."

