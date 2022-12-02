A 15-year-old school kid has gone missing in Lagos after failing to make it back home at the close of school

The SS2 kid who is identified as Abdulbasit Lawal was last seen with his friend, Emmanuel Adelani at the close of school

Lawal's relative told Legit.ng that the boy is well-behaved and that he attends Gold Touch School, Areja, Ikotun Lagos

A school kid identified as Abdulbasit Lawal has been reported missing in the Areja, Ikotun are of Lagos.

Lawal was last seen with his friend, Emmanuel Adelani after they took a bus at the Areja Bus Stop, Ikotun Lagos.

Abulbasit was last seen with his friend, Emmanuel Adelani. Photo credit: Anike.

They failed to make it home after school and after they took the said bus, according to information provided to Legit.ng by Anike who is Lawal's relative.

The information reads in part:

"He left school with his friend on Wednesdy afternoon. The school cleaner said he saw them at bus stop entering a bus and since then, we have not seen them.

"They are both good boys and are both top of their class."

In a seperate Twitter post, members of the public were asked to help in locating the boys. Anyone with useful information to the whereabouts of the two kids should call Anike on: 08021166733.

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@Lammydrizzy12 said:

"Have you reported at any nearest police station. I pray he is safe and sound."

@Azizolurhemmy commented:

"Almighty God will bring him home safely."

@UmehVincent10 said:

"I pray he's found safe. Na wao."

@zadde_yo commented:

"Check the nearest police stations Ikotun, Okota, area M Idimu."

@iamobaayo said:

"May he and his friend be found safe and alive."

@Ade_authority said:

"I pray he is found safe and alive."

@Kimaniel_yen reacted:

"May he come back home safely."

Missing lady found dead in Lagos

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady in Lagos who was declared missing was later found dead.

The 22-year-old lady named Oluwabamise Ayanwola was last seen boarding a BRT bus and did not make it home thereafter.

It was later discovered that she was allegedly murdered by the BRT bus driver. The story was greeted with massive outrage among many Nigerians who described her murder as barbaric and unacceptable.

