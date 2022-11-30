A woman on TikTok named Jackie Li has disclosed that she recently broke up with her boyfriend because of N3k

Jackie's bone of contention is that her boyfriend of four years asked for a refund of the money after he spent it on buying her medicine when she was unwell

Jackie said in the video that she regretted going into such a relationship and pleaded with her future boyfriend not to be like her ex

A TikTok lady has publicly announced that she has called it quits with her boyfried.

The lady who is from Hawaii and identified on the platform as Jackie Li broke up the the man because of N3k.

According to her, this happened after he asked her to give back the money he used on buying her medicine when she was unwell.

Jackie disclosed that she had been dating the now-ex-boyfriend for over four years before the incident tore them apart.

According to the Daily Mail, the woman who had a cold sent her lover for DayQuil medicine, only for him to demand that she pays back the $7 (N3k) he had spent.

"I was feeling really sick and I asked my boyfriend at the time if he could buy me some cold medicine on his way home,' she narrated.

In a TikTok video that has gone viral, Jackie recalled going to sleep shortly after her boyfriend brought the medicine.

She expressed her shock at the day she woke up to a message from her man demanding a reimbursement.

"I wake up and he has Venmo charged me $7 for this medicine," she lamented.

Jackie added that the experience taught her to always get into a relationship where partners don't obsess over money spent on each other.

"I think I prefer a relationship where it's like, 'Hey, I'll get this, you get that the next time,' and we're not keeping track of our expenses, dollar by dollar,' she continued.

Jackie stated that she regrets getting into such a relationship but is glad they are not together anymore as it clearly wasn't meant to be.

Public reactions

Her sentiments also left many others shocked, with most of them indicating that they would gladly buy medicine even for simple friends and not ask to be paid back.

"Four years for medicine? What kind of boyfriends y'all having?" one questioned.

"I would do that for a coworker without asking for reimbursement. Like literally when someone calls out of work I ask if they need meds," said another.

'I would buy cold medicine, no charge, for even my mildest of an acquaintance,' added a third.

