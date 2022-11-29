A mother of nine has announced that she is expecting another child in a video that has gone viral on social media

Karissa Collins made the astonishing announcement when she was seated in the midst of her nine children

In the video, the children were stunned when she pulled out a pregnancy test strip to show she is expectant

In the short clip, the woman spoke of how her life has been as a mother while seated in the midst of her children.

They were dressed the same way which made them extra-beautiful in the video which has gone viral.

When she pulled out her pregnancy test strip to show that she is expecting another child, her children were left in total surprise.

Twitter user @BornAKang shared a clip and it has got many people talking.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@zachdeno said:

“There’s no way all those children will have a fulfilled life or relationship w their parents ”

@animal_lover365 said:

“You obviously haven't followed her. She wants all those kids. Basically, their philosophy is just to leave their family size up to God. Meaning, if they get pregnant, they get pregnant. If they don't, they don't.”

@lilone_phipps said:

“I don’t know what you are taking about. But they are MARRIED and they children are straight and being taught about God. They all winning and blessed. And 10 ain’t nothingbut what a wonderful way to tell you children that you are pregnant! I missed this one.”

@PinkIemonad3 said:

“Can you really love and give adequate attention to that many kids at once?”

@nantzcolorado said:

“They can provide, but the planet cannot. We should only replace ourselves.”

