People were shocked at the news about a teacher who allegedly was awarded a plastic dish for his hard work

A snap of the educator standing in front of the massive dish was shared online, and the man pictured hails from Zimbabwe

Netizens passed funny remarks on the odd trophy, while others sympathised with the poor teacher

Many awards are given, but a Zimbabwean teacher might have received one of the weirdest. The educator received a large plastic dish for all his hard work and netizens couldn't believe it.

A teacher was awarded a large plastic dish for all his hard work. Images: @TheTruthPanther/ Twitter, Brothers91/ Getty Images

@TheTruthPanther, an independent news and trends reporter, shared the snap on Twitter and added that the educator was awarded for achieving 32 As for his advanced-level class. Some peeps pointed out that the award could be because of Zimbabwe's economic state.

A country in turmoil

Zimbabwe has not had a good time since its massive economic crisis that occurred back in the 2000s. The country has not recovered since and even went through a change of leadership that hasn't changed how things function. The state also struggles to pay service workers.

Social media reactions

@Mushiyeni5 said:

"Sadly the Economy of Zimbabwe is bad & teachers are paid close to nothing so this token of appreciation is Sadly within their affordable means God help Africa to have Leaders who aren't thieves, greedy and brazen to collapse the country's economy for their selfish enrichment"

@jmalgas asked:

"I'm not going to assume anything here and instead ask: What is he supposed to do with that?"

@PhumlaneMkhize1 posted:

@kellzmtshumeni commented:

"Mhlambe kagezi umbalisi why on earth would you buy someone a dish "

@muimbi_princem mentioned:

"Please say ur kidding. A real R20 plastic dish?"

@Mambalo3 shared:

@sydneyntantiso said:

"Surely, this is demotivating him real bad."

@MbetheBG commented:

"I don't blame Zimbabwean teachers who are teaching abroad ngoba ngudoti lento "

