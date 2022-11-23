A viral video of a social media content creator Vuyokazi 'Vovo' Nguqu, addressing women on makeup and feminine hygiene has generated mixed reactions on social media

The short woman threw shade at ladies who use too much bronzer, making them appear gold and other products to enhance their facial features

While some netizens were amused by her commentary and advice, others threw shade at her

A video of a South African social media content creator and reality TV star, Vuyokazi 'Vovo' Nguqu dishing out some grooming advice has been doing the rounds online.

A short woman, Vuyokazi 'Vovo' Nguqu had plenty of beauty and grooming advice to dish out. Image: @kulanicool

Source: UGC

The clip was shared by user @kulanicool and shows her do a turn-around for the camera before she advises ladies against applying too much make-up.

She threw shade at ladies who use too much bronzer making them appear gold and other products to enhance their facial features.

Vovo went on to advise ladies on keeping themselves well groomed as summer time is now here.

Watch the video here:

Entertained netizens couldn’t help but laugh at the video and responded with banter to the Twitter post.

@maduroh_p commented:

“Uhlapi lo Gogo ndizomniki i Bells.”

@RealBhoqo replied:

“Cindrella madoda.”

@Rayboyzer said:

“Uthole umtu lo for sure, she was busy looking for a kid not long.”

@3LETTEREDKIIDD reacted:

“Main points; "kutang mahafi le tlase mane".”

