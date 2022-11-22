A cheating gent left peeps in utter disbelief when he bribed a repair man with R200 (N5k) not to fix his phone

The dude wrote some elaborate notes placed under the phone cover and hid the money that lay inside

Netizens couldn't believe the act, with many wondering why people go to such crazy lengths to cheat

A cheating boyfriend went above and beyond to hide his misdeeds by bribing a repair man to fix his phone with R200 (N5k) to leave it broken.

An unfaithful boyfriend bribed a repair man with N5k to leave his phone busted. Images: @SavageMaveriick/ Twitter, bymuratdeniz/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

@SavageMaveriick shared the snaps of the weird ordeal on the Blue Bird app. The first pic shows an old iPhone model with a severally cracked screen.

Once the repair man opened the back of the phone, he saw a note underneath it detailing the owner's situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The desperate man claimed that he purposely threw his phone to the floor while using the wrong word ('through' instead of 'threw'). There's still more to the note the dude hid. The other side of it showed his desire for it to remain broken, with R200 (N5k) worth of notes being present.

Social media reactions

Peeps couldn't believe the length that someone would go to just to cheat peacefully. See the comments below:

@Virgoba79824785 said:

"Imagine getting cheated on by a guy who doesn't know the difference between through and threw."

@halalisanix mentioned:

"But a normal dude doesn't write "i" like that."

@Alexis102474 posted:

@siino____ commented:

"Because if you don’t wanna lose the person, why u even doing it?"

@Sue_Mvelase said:

"Before I read the note, I thought it was someone cheating on an exam People have all the time in the world Ayibo."

@OzzieGqada shared:

@Malebah mentioned:

"Cheating but opallwa ke spelling."

@pontshomotsepe_ said:

"This can’t be a real thing "

Children expose dad's cheating acts to his wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man was shocked as his kids exposed his cheating acts to his wife during a family meeting.

The 5 minutes 32 seconds clip was posted by Fahad Amir Nsubuga who explained that the family is of Ugandan origin but they live in USA.

In the video, the children took the bull by the horn after they successfully got hold of their father's smartphone.

They gained access into his private social media chats and exposed all that had happened between him and a certain lady.

Source: Briefly.co.za