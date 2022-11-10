A Twitter user shared a hilarious video as her daughter fought her off after not being given breastmilk

The little girl showed off her strength as she pinned her mum up against the wall while trying to lift off her sweater

Tweeps were amazed at how strong the toddler was, while many shared they had been in a similar situation

A baby girl left Twitter users reeling with laughter after a video showed her battling her mother for breastmilk.

It appears the mum was weaning the baby but she was not really ready to let go of breastmilk, so she fough back.

Mother pinned by her toddler for not breastfeeding her. Photo: BIGPIKLIZ.

Source: UGC

The little girl left social media users in stitches after the video of her wrestling with her mum was posted.

Video of girl wresting with mum over breastmilk goes viral

The toddler strongly pushed her beautiful mother up on the wall after being denied breastmilk in the hilarious video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"When your toddler realised you were serious about not breastfeeding her anymore," read the text in the clip shared by Twitter user @BIGPIKLIZ.

The mother and daughter donned adorable matching outfits while having a small fight.

The mum was squatting close to her baby girl when the little one seemed to try to remove her sweater.

Little girl fights with mum

In her attempt to overpower the mum, the toddler pinned her mother to the wall as she looked to reach for her bosom.

She had a long way to go as her mother wore a white shirt inside her brassiere, making it difficult for her bundle of joy.

All the while, the mother had a fetching smile on her face.

The toddler's labour did not look to be fruitful despite her efforts, as the video ended with the mother laughing.

Twitter users react

Tweeps could not hold back their reactions as they headed to the comment section to have a say.

While many hilariously reacted to the video, some admitted to being in a similar position with their kids.

@FarMermaid_:

"As a nanny, this happens to me so often, and I just scream, "I don't have any please, ", but they don't understand."

@misfitmuva:

"Hollering! Give up the goods, MOM! them babies be angry azz hell when we stop breastfeeding."

@thatwierdhylian:

"This is how I imagine my daughter reacting when I stop breastfeeding her in the future…she's already so strong for only being a month."

@Chieftessk:

"Chances of a toddler killing you are very low, but never glad I stopped on time."

@kawoniyi:

"Babies and toddlers are actually so strong I don’t even get it. Cute video . The mum is so beautiful."

Video of a girl rushing to meet mum at school over goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a baby girl got so happy when her mother came to school to pick her up.

She abandoned everything else and rushed to her mother in joy and uncontrollable happiness.

Her excitement was captured in a video that went viral on TikTok.

Source: TUKO.co.ke