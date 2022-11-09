Funny Video of Man Getting Dragged Into His Home by Annoyed Bae After Checking Stunner Out Has People Laughing
- A video of a stunning woman dressed in a tight black number has been circulating on social media
- While the woman's dance performance was entertaining, it was how she had the attention of a male neighbour that had peeps amused
- In the funny footage, the gent can be seen being pulled back into his apartment by his annoyed partner
A woman had to pull her man by the clothes on his back after catching him checking out another stunner.
A video posted by @bokoromonio shows a gorgeous lady rocking a short, tight black dress and dancing in front of the camera in what appears to be an apartment corridor.
While the young woman continues to do her thing, a man can be seen in the fat background, enjoying the free show before a woman comes to pull him back into their apartment.
Shame we can't blame her; he already appeared to be quite captivated and possibly even tempted.
"Lol check the guy in the background ," the tweet was captioned.
Social media reactions
Check out the clip and the funny comments below from amused netizens:
@politemtungwa responded:
“Why bemdonsa maar... nam bengeke ngivume!”
@shaan_motsholan said:
“Lenna nka gana.”
@MrDouble007 replied:
"I still repeat women never loved us, why is she pulling the guy inside the house when he's enjoying fresh air ."
@wgodfrey32 commented:
"Women must stop this thing. There's no harm in watching."
@RangaClara said:
"Guy was enjoying himself and they dragged him ka di washen."
@MEntanglement wrote:
"He better start baking some cheesecake...."
@koala_nton reacted:
"Umember ubona istuff."
US lady catches her Nigerian lover cheating on her
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a US lady had threatened to send her man back to Afric after catching him with another woman.
The woman identified on TikTok as Shamika Moore was piqued when she discovered that there is another woman in her man's life.
A TikTok video shows the moment Shamika caught her man with the lady, and she could not control her injured emotions.
She instantly rained insults on both of them while they were in a car. She told the man that he will go back to Nigeria, warning him not to return to her house.
