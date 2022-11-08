A little girl was trending on TikTok after her mom posted her cute video on the video-sharing platform

There have been a few other videos of this adorable baby girl dancing, but this one, in particular, got the most views

People have since taken to the comments section to react to the video, admiring the girl's dancing skills

Social media platforms like TikTok have allowed people to showcase their talents to the world. South Africans have proved to have plenty of talented people, especially young ones.

TikTok user @Aisley_Hendricks probably did not expect to hit almost 200 000 views and counting within a few hours when she posted a cute video of her daughter jamming to the popular amapiano song Saggies by Templeboys_cpt (feat Young King the Vocalist).

The adorable baby girl stole people's hearts in less than a minute, and her video already has over 10000 likes. Fans have since taken to the comments section to react.

@Indica420981 said:

"No, man, I can't deal with the cuteness overload our mini SA human, you make us proud."

jennycloete995 commented:

"like father like daughter just as talented as your father, too cute"

Nadia Martens replied:

"She has the rhythm and the sass."

Rhoda Naidoo700 also said:

"She's going to give Tanya Gibbs a run for her money "

Cute little Boy dances to Amapiano beat impressively, netizens hail him as video goes viral

A cute little boy impressed netizens on the popular app, TikTok, with his spectacular moves. A trending clip shared via the video-sharing app showed the little boy dancing amazingly to the delight of fans.

Dressed in only pampers, the little boy moved his body in line with the Amapiano beat and netizens hailed him via the comments section. Amapiano is a pleasant style of house music that emerged in South Africa in 2012.

The viral clip has generated many views online as the little boy, dressed in only pampers, grows his fan base as many people who come across the video on TikTok expressed their love for the little boy and his stress-free dance style.

