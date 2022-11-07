A married man has been spotted on the dance floor with a shapely young lady who was whining waist for him

But the problem was that the man's wife was present at the event and she promptly stormed the stage and dragged him off

The TikTok video posted on Monday, November 7, by has generated heated reactions from users who called his wife jealous

A TikTok video has shown the moment a young lady with a nice shape whined her waist for a married man on the dance floor.

In the video posted on Monday, November 7, the man appears uninterested in the shapely lady's shenanigans. The video was posted by @kiki_gh4.

The man's wife who was present dragged her husband away when a lady was whining waist for him. Photo credit: TikTok/@kiki_gh4.

What made the dancing moment more interesting was that the man's wife was very much present when the lady did her waist moves.

She bent down, directing her body's movements to the man's lower part.

How the wife reacted

Just as expected, the man's wife stormed the stage without delay and dragged off her husband.

The video which captured the interesting moment has gone viral and garnered more than 1,000 likes.

Watch the video below"

Reactions from TikTok users

Reactions have trailed the video. While some called the wife the jealous type, others said what she did was perfectly in order. See a few of the reactions below:

@J203 said:

"No doubt he has money, rich."

@amadedonmoshe226 said:

"Who get money na so Dem dey protect am o."

@ataaakwei said:

"Jealous wife."

@O_O_line commented:

"He looked disappointed."

