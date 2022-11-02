Barefooted Man in Shorts Joins Young Lady To Dance At Filling Station, Video Goes Viral
- A video of a man dancing with a petrol attendant has gone viral, filling social media users with a lot of joy
- TikTok user @chrismouton shared the awesome video showing a man and a female petrol attendant grooving
- The video has attracted a lot of comments from TikTokers who stormed the comment section to bare their minds
The video of a young man engaging a pretty lady in a fierce dance has gone viral on TikTok.
The dance vibe took place at a filling station where the lady works as a petrol attendant.
The 9 seconds clip shows how the man and the woman performed on the dance floor
TikTok user @chrismouton shared the clip showing when both the man and female petrol attendant were having the time of their live.
Pretty student in school uniform dances while sitting, loves sweet music playing, her video stirs reactions
Interestingly, the young man was putting on only shorts and was not wearing shoes.
Watch the video below:
Reactions from social media users
@Adman1020 said:
“How to say you’re South African without saying you’re South African.”
@user7382669849721 said:
“Tell me you in South Africa without telling me you in South Africa ”
@athenkosi176 said:
“We united it’s just those individuals who choose not to, let it be not you. ❤️”
@Pugz said:
“Such love can only be found in South Africa.”
@AneshG_888 said:
“Awesome… That's the way we all should be. That's an example to all. It doesn't take much to make people smile.”
@Azariah said:
“I love this crazy unified South Africa ”
