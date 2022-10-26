William Getumbe has revealed that he is a bedwetter and narrated how he manages it without destroying his mattress

The gospel singer divulged that his beautiful wife Virginia Masitha usually diapers him carefully before they sleep

Getumbe praised the love of his life for being an exceptional woman by understanding his condition and accepting it

Wiliam Getumbe, an Eldoret-based gospel singer and music producer, has opened up on being a bedwetter and how he lives with it.

Virginia Masitha diapers her beloved husband William Getumbe before they sleep. Photo: William Getumbew.

Speaking exclusively to a trusted Kenyanonline news media TUKO.co.ke's Brian Ajon, the musician divulged that his wife, Virginia Masitha, is aware of his condition and she is the one who diapers him every night before they go to bed.

Bedwetting is common

Bedwetting is an involuntary urination while asleep after the age at which staying dry at night can be reasonably expected.

According to Getumbe, many adults bed-wet but most of them are too shy to share it with their partners and this, he claims, has broken many families.

The Fuata Yesu hitmaker heaped praise on his wife for accepting him and even diapering him like a baby every night.

"Many families have been broken because of bedwetting. However, my wife understands me so well, she diapers me every night without looking down on me," Getumbe said.

Getumbe urges bedwetters to use diapers

Getumbe claimed that many mature men wet their beds at night; he has advised anyone with the condition to accept it and uses diapers to avoid embarrassment.

"Many men are using pampers, in fact, high schoolers, drunkards, and those who are terminally ill. I advise men not to fear using diapers, it is the only way to keep the bedroom clean," Getumbe added.

Physical and psychological conditions can lead to some people having bedwetting. Common causes of children and adults having bedwetting include:

Causes of bedwetting

According to Healthline.com, bedwetting in adults can be caused by various things including small bladder size, urinary tract infection (UTI), stress, fear, insecurity, neurological disorders, or abnormal pauses in breathing during sleep and constipation among others.

Getumbe urges men to carry wives frequently

Earlier, Getumbe revealed that he always carries his wife like that at least once a month and the habit has kept their marriage happy.

The music producer urged married men who want to keep their marriages happy to embrace the practice.

He claimed that if one can carry his wife high on his shoulders at least once a month, the woman will be loyal and won't cheat on such kind of a man whatsoever.

"Women love those simple treats, carrying her on your shoulders will warm her heart. Just carry her at least once a month and she won't cheat. I have been doing that and it works so well. She is happy and loyal," Getumbe said.

