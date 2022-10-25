Rashidi Apahamanyi Musasigye was smitten by Lilian when he was at work one day, minding his business

Lilian explained she was left by her hubby with her two kids and did not deserve the love of Rashidi

Tanzanian man Rashidi was firm to his word as, despite the odds, he went on and married the blind woman

A man was laughed off at by his family members when he fell head over heels for a visually impaired woman.

Tanzania couple Lilian and Rashidi pampering each other with love. Photo grab: Afrimax English.

The man from Arusha, Tanzania, was busy minding his work when he met the love of his life, despite her being blind.

Tanzanian man ready to marry blind woman

Rashidi Apahamanyi Musasigye declared his love and intentions for the beautiful Lilian.

Lilian was shocked at how a normal person who has never been blind could choose her for a wife, as Afrimax English revealed.

Lilian shared her heartbreaking story with Rashidi, explaining how her hubby abandoned her after they had welcomed two kids.

It did not alter Rashidi's decision as he told her he loved her and wanted to be with her for the rest of their life.

Tanzanian man blames siblings

Rashidi's family members laughed at him, saying he needed someone to help him, not him helping her.

Despite the family issues and Lilian never having ever seen her lover, the two got married and lived together.

However, a few years later, Rashidi, who was about to be killed, and found himself in jail for no reason, went blind.

He blamed his siblings for the unfortunate occurrence, claiming they never wanted to see him succeed in life.

Tanzania couple adapting to new changes

Lilian, who also was never born blind, was by his side to help him adapt to the new norm, assisting him in whatever way she could.

They later gave birth to a child who was born normal and assisted them in chores that required details.

Rashidi, who was paralysed for a year and a half before meeting his wife, is adapting to the new norm with struggles.

The blind couple needs money for food, pay rent and school fees for their kids, but neither of them is employed.

Source: TUKO.co.ke