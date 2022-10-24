Oliver Amutai is asking for help to trace a woman who sold him carrots and gave him extra change at Mau Summit

The bus Amutai was travelling in had stopped at the stop when he bought carrots from one of the female roadside vendors

The woman gave him the carrots and change, but he noticed the change was excess, and before he could give it back, the bus left

He's now appealing to members of the public to help him trace the woman so he can give her money back

A young man from Nairobi is desperately seeking to reconnect with a roadside vendor who sold him some carrots while travelling along the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway.

Oliver buys carrots

Oliver Amutai was travelling on a bus belonging to the Super Metro Sacco when it stopped at Mau Summit for a short break, and he seized the opportunity to purchase some carrots.

In a Twitter post he shared in the hope of tweeps helping him locate the female vendor, Amutai said the woman had handed him the carrots and some change.

By the time he realised the change was excess, the bus sped, forcing him to keep the carrots and the extra change the woman had given him.

"Please retweet among your followers I was travelling along the Nakuru Nairobi highway and bought carrots from those highway vendors at Mau Summit," he tweeted.

"Unfortunately, after the lady gave me change and carrots, the bus was already moving so I left with her carrots, her carrier bag and change," he added.

Desperate to return money

Amutai is now calling on people travelling past Mau Summit at Lake Oil Petrol station to ask the roadside vendors working there so he can pay back the money.

"I will be grateful, I can't imagine my Mom working until 1am and losing her stock and her hard-earned money," he wrote.

"So kindly retweet and help me find her... I will be able to identify her from her voice and the amount of change she gave me kindly help me find her," he added.

Speaking to a trusted Kenyan online news media TUKO.co.ke, he further pointed out that he was travelling on Thursday, October 20, when the unfortunate incident happened.

Describing the vendor, Amutai said:

"She is average body size, not too plump nor slender, she's short, I'd say maybe 5'3. She has a deep voice and a Kikuyu accent."

