A pregnant candidate returned to write her exam in the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in Ghana after delivering a bouncy baby girl.

The 17-year-old student reportedly went into labour while writing the exam at the Kechibi M/A R/C centre on Tuesday, October 18.

Joy News reports that she was rushed to a clinic in the Nkwanta South Municipality in the Oti Region, but was referred to Nkwanta Municipal Hospital.

The teenager gave birth to a baby girl at about 10:00 pm on Tuesday and returned to finish her papers.

Legit.ng gathers that reporters learned the nursing mother had returned to the centre to continue her exams when they visited the centre on Wednesday, October 19.

In an interview with Adom News, the new mother said she was healthy to be able to write the remaining exam papers, saying she wanted to pass and pursue her senior high school education.

The baby is being monitored by nurses at the Nkwanta South facility to ensure she is healthy.

