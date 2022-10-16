A Ghanaian man, Stephen Opoku reacted with shock when a DNA test revealed that he was not the biological father of his daughter

The young man and his partner sat for an interview with Mama Effe Amanor on Nhyira FM, where the medical test was read

Opoku's emotional reaction to the incredible DNA test results gained reactions from people on social media

A young Ghanaian man has found out that he is not the birth father of his daughter.

In an interview with Mama Effe on Nhyira FM, the young dad, Stephen Opoku, was stunned when a DNA test showed he was not the biological father of his daughter, Sandra Opoku.

Opoku's partner had answered a question from Mama Effe that he was the father, but the medical test proved otherwise.

People react to a video about a Ghanaian man not being the father of his 'daughter'. Credit: @blueprintdna/Chuck Savage.

Video captures Stephen Opoku's reaction

The moment Opoku covered his face with both hands when the DNA test results were read was captured in a video. Netizens reacted to the shocking footage.

Nii Odartey Lamptey's story

Stephen Opoku is not alone. Former national youth star, Nii Odartey Lamptey disclosed that a DNA test confirmed that the three children he raised with his ex-wife for 21 years were not his biological children.

Recounting the harrowing experience of his 21-year marriage to his now ex-wife Gloria Lamptey, the former Aston Villa starlet said he had to come up with a ruse to obtain a DNA sample from the three children.

"I thought I was the father but upon rumors that they are not my kids, they said I have to do DNA. My lawyer showed me where they do the DNA, and I got to know that yes, the kids are not mine,'' he said in an interview with TV3, per Graphic Online.

Man finds out that his 5 kids aren't his

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had found after DNA tests that his five kids aren't his.

Henry Nwazuruahu Shield, a former Special Assistant to the Former FCT Minister, Bala Mohammed, who shared the incident on Facebook said the man in question is 57 years old.

He said the shocking discovery was made after the man did DNA tests on all the children. According to Henry, the man is being told to "be a man." Henry's post reads:

"Man is 57 years old, did DNA test for all his 5 children and none of the children was his own. He was married for 20 years. They are telling him to “be a man.” Ok."

