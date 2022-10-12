Kenya-based real estate agent Maxs Jwecks has once again left netizens praising him for being romantic

Jwecks gifted his wife an iPhone 13 Pro Max and a multi-million mansion, which he revealed took him eight months to build

The entrepreneur gifted his wife a car as a push gift a year ago after giving birth to their first child

Jwecks professed his love for his wife and also penned a heartwarming message to their son as he turns one

A man identified as Maxs Jwecks has left tongues wagging again after gifting his wife a multi-million mansion and an iPhone.

Man Maxs Jwecks gifts wife a house and iPhone. Photo: Maxs Jwecks.

Source: Instagram

Romantic man surprised wife with a mansion and new phone

The father of one surprised his wife, Daisy, with a brand new iPhone 13 ProMax as a pre-birthday gift before presenting her keys to their posh home.

The entrepreneur revealed it took him eight months to build their dream home and that his wife had no idea; he kept it a secret.

In a video shared on his Instagram account, Jwecks blindfolded his wife, who was dressed in a short red dress and black high heels, drove her to their new house, and after removing the blindfold, he handed her the house keys.

"You have the key to the gate pass to my heart. And today, you're holding the key to your beautiful home... This is my gift to you and Prince on his 1st birthday May our good Lord give you the wisdom to protect it with love. I love you Mama Prince, and I'm sorry for the seven months of keeping the secret from you, otherwise, it wouldn't be a secret anymore.Happy birthday, love," he wrote.

Jwecks also celebrated their son's first birthday with a sweet message, which read:

"Exactly one year ago to this day, I received the greatest gift of my life yet: a beautiful baby boy of my own! Happy first birthday Prince."

Social media reactions

@maureen_jakie said:

"She deserves it,a virtuous woman ❤️.May the Lord's abundance keep pouring in your household."

@winniedannie said:

"This is so awesome Happy birthday to Daisy."

@charitychepkoech said:

"You are an inspiration @jwecks_ . Keep going and God bless your marriage and family."

Source: TUKO.co.ke