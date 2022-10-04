A young man has recently expressed his gratitude to his beloved wife in a very expensive way that got many talking

In a TikTok video, he opened up about how his lady never left his side when he had nothing hence made to decision to spend GH₵8,000 (N342,381.49) on her in one night

@lovelinda124, a follower, replied: "I wish all men will be like u .. you really make this woman proud"

A Ghanaian lover man has recently become the talk of many on social media after a video of an expensive treat he gave his partner surfaced on social media.

Many people praised him for treating his wife well. Photo credit: @nick_official96

Source: UGC

Man rewarded his wife

The post sighted by Legit.ng on the TikTok timeline of @nick_official96 had him revealing that he spent almost Ghc8,000 (N342,381.49) on his wife in one night to appreciate her for never leaving his side when he had nothing.

In the video, the excited young man took his lady to a number of restaurants, after which they visited a wig shop to purchase one for her.

@nick_official96 shared the post with the caption;

The love life of my wife and i#DINIC 22 #the story continues

Many who saw the video could not believe their eyes. At the time of this publication, over 80,000 likes with close to 2,000 comments have been gathered.

Below are some of the reactions:

@user6217805617292 said:

God when thank you boss u will get plenty money to take care of our baby

@ama_bonsu1 commented:

Awww you didn't forsake her when things got better wow

@user7546220362424 wrote:

30 vrs 8000 God bless you for keeping her when u had enough

@lovelinda124 replied:

From @ghmaza5:

My dear gals,you for learn something from it... always remember patience always pays off

@kaneamediaproduction commented:

Bro u did well but remember to give mum such royal treat to mum randomly .we have ex ,friends,gf and wife but there is no ex family #myLilAdvice #mum

Watch the full video linked below;

Couple spent N15m on their wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Jessica Ayodele, went online on Saturday, October 1, to reveal that she and her husband spent N15 million on their beautiful wedding.

The lady said that when they were planning their wedding back in April, she thought they would not be spending more than N5m for just 100 guests.

Jessica said that getting a hall in Lagos is expensive as mainland halls starts from N800,000 for 200 guests to N4.1m for 1000 guests.

Source: YEN.com.gh