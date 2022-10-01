A lady has opened up about living in the same house with her boyfriend, husband and two lovely kids

The woman, Tamica Wilder, hails from Byron Shire and noted she told her husband the first day they met she wouldn't want to be exclusive in marriage

After being together for 11 years, the lady introduced her husband to her lover and says it took quite some time to adjust to the new family dynamic

Tamica Wilder is a lady who brought her boyfriend to live in the same house she was living in with her husband and kids.

Relationship became stronger

In a podcast, Tamica shared that when she met her hubby 11 years back, she told him she intended to be with him, not only him.

Lady in a polyamorous relationship says it's amazing. Photo: Instagram / theorgasmicmama

According to the New York Post, she wanted a polyamorous relationship, which was a non-negotiable, something she says he did not understand at the time, but he now did.

Tamica described how their relationship's events made them stronger as they allowed themselves to explore.

After the birth of their two sons and 11 years after she and her hubby met, she found her lover at a festival.

The more the merrier

When she went home, she told hubby all about the new guy and that she wasn't willing to let go of her newfound love.

‘I’m not willing to not see this person again. There’s something there with us, and it’s a thread that I want to follow,."

She kept meeting the boyfriend until he moved into their family home, noting it wasn't a smooth transition, and she would often take her kids to meet him.

Eventually, the new guy got to chill with her hubby and voila, they were one big happy family when they hunged out the five of them.

The kids loved having two father figures, actually. It was like three parents to two kids, which is amazing, like you can imagine having an extra – someone’s playing with them, someone’s finishing up their work, and someone’s cooking dinner.”

