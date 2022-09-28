A video of a little girl and father singing a rendition of Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved has been circulating online

The adorable clip shows the girl singing as her dad plays the keyboard and backs her up in the background

The video has gone viral with over 384k views on Facebook and garnered tons of adoring comments

A video of a little girl singing with her father has not only gone viral but also left netizens’ hearts pumping custard at the adorable sight.

Many people loved their performance. Image: Fit herbalmama/Facebook

Source: UGC

Daughter sang, father played piano to Someone You Loved

The cute clip was shared on Facebook by Fit herbalmama and shows the little girl holding a microphone in front of the camera and rocking a cute red Elmo printed outfit, as her dad plays the keyboard behind her.

The girl proceeds to sing Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved in the sweetest and most melodic voice - enough to give any music lover goosebumps.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She continues to sing the love song effortlessly as her dad backs her up in the background.

The beautiful video made a lasting impression on several netizens who flooded the Facebook post with tons of heartfelt comments and reactions.

Johana Clara said:

“These two are blessed to have each other...I'm always amazed at what a child can do if they are loved and supported every day.”

Sonto Mnguni replied:

“Absolutely amazing.”

Simelane Agnes Mizwa wrote:

“For me, it's the angelic girl's voice, she nailed it! Sweet mahn sweet!.”

Sipho Bellz Mathe commented:

“This kid is really a star. Thank u daddy for the support u are giving her, one day when she is big and a real singer she will remember that this is where it all started .”

Tshiwela Ramabulana wrote:

“Love this.”

Seipati Senama reacted:

“Amazing yoo that voice.”

Boy sang Burna Boy's Last Last

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video shared by a mother with the TikTok handle @lvssxx showed the moment she started playing Burna Boy's Last Last inside their family's car.

As soon as the song came on, one of the woman's children sang passionately, punching the car's seat hard.

His sister sitting beside her looked at the kid in surprise. The mother reacted, saying:

"My kid is broken guys."

Source: Briefly.co.za