A 70-year-old woman, Alphonsine Tawara, is hoping to fall in love and enjoy the fruits of marriage before she dies

The elderly teacher said she was ready to settle down if she finds a loving man to spend the rest of her life with

Alphonsine revealed she turned down several men who wanted to marry her because she was busy educating her siblings

Alphonsine Tawara has revealed she is still single and a virgin despite being 70 years old.

The 70-year-old woman says she is ready to get married. Photo: AfroMax.

Elderly woman ready to get married

The woman, who is from Congo, revealed she sacrificed her life to save that of her siblings and would settle down now if she finds a man.

Speaking in an interview with AfriMax, she said:

"The reason I am still single is because I haven't foubd the right man for me. But when I was still a yioung girl, several men were chasing after me. I dated secveral but I reused to get married before my siblibns graduated because I was the one who was taking care of them."

Alphonsine said she waited for all of her siblings to graduate, but luck wasn't on her side...

"Men would appoach me for marriage and I would tell them no because I wanted to educate my siblings first, then marry later," she narrated.

Alphonsine dedicated her life to helping her relatives

The woman dedicated her life to helping educate her relatives until her old age.

Alphonsine, a teacher by photo, works mostly in Catholic mission schools.

"I have no biological child, but I am a mother of many - the children I have taught," she said.

The single old woman is hoping to fall in love, and she told AfriMax Yes.

"If I get a husband, I would get married. I'm ready to be a wife and move in together with my husband," she said.

Alphonsine said she was very careful when still young because she didn't want to end up like a single mother. She said she would change men away.

The teacher advised young women to stay pure before marriage.

Watch the video below:

