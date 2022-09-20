A pretty woman who has albinism and who is also a mum to 4 cute albino kids has stunned internet users

A 12 seconds video shared on TikTok captures the family, showing the mother and her first to 4th child

Although, the video did not mention their father, the mum has 2 boys and 2 girls who are all albinos

A beautiful woman who is a mother of 4 albino children has become an internet sensation.

A TikTok video captures the woman and her unique kids comprising of 2 boys and 2 girls.

The beautiful children have stunned many internet users. Photo credit: TikTok/@destinybobiholic0.

Source: UGC

Internet users are stunned that such a thing is possible with many saying they have never seen it before.

Amazingly, the mum herself is an albino, but her stunning beauty has become the talk o the town.

Video shows all the children from 1st to 4th born

In the short clip shared by @destinybobiholic0, the beautiful kids appeared in the order in which they were born.

The first child is a male while the second and third are females. The last child is a boy who is still coming as the others are grown.

Watch the video below:

TikTokers react

@Winfred Queanie Muts said:

"Is the first born single? asking for a neighbor. Very beautiful family."

@Jasmine Love commented:

"Such a beautiful family."

@Ninsiima Moll said:

"Me asking if the 4th born is married. Just asking for my friend here."

@elizabethmutua84 commented:

"You are cute! But 1st born looks older than the mama."

Source: Legit.ng