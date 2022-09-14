A Nigerian woman identified as Olaitan Adonis committed sui*cide after learning that her boyfriend allegedly married another lady with her money

The mother of a 7-year-old child was reportedly in a serious relationship with her boyfriend and saved money in his bank account

A day after she spent the night in her boyfriend's house, a friend of hers broke the shocking marriage news that made her end it all

A Nigerian lady, Olaitan Adonis, has taken her own life after her lover, identified as Saheed, allegedly tied the knot with someone else using her money.

She was said to have consumed a poisonous substance and passed away from internal injuries.

Olaitan was reportedly saving her money in his account. Photo Credit: Ijeshatedogrammarschool Oldstudentassociation

Source: Facebook

How Olaitan found out her boyfriend was getting married

LIB reports that the woman with a 7-year-old child keeps her money in Saheed's bank account and was with him on Thursday, September 8.

On Friday, September 9, a friend of hers reportedly informed her that Saheed, whom she spent the previous night with, would be getting married on Sunday, September 11.

The sad news left her heartbroken, causing the mother of one to end it all.

A statement credited to her boss indicates that Saheed learnt of her demise but said it is none of his business.

"My salesgirl has been giving him money from my shop for upkeep, but he squandered the whole money. She even sent him N10k on Friday. After she had ended it all, we called him and he said it’s none of his business."

The lady's alma mater, on September 12, posted a tribute to her on Facebook as they mourned her passing. They advised people never to end their lives over anyone.

Condolence messages pour in for the deceased

Elijah Omoare said:

"So sad! May God give her family the fortitude to bear the loss. RIP."

Olanrewaju Awe said:

"May her humble soul rest in perfect peace with the lord, amen."

Ukwuaba Somma said:

"May God comfort and console your son and family.

"May God grant you rest."

Kareem Ahmed said:

"What a sad news! May Almighty God give us strong heart to bear the loss."

