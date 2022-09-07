A video of a lady recording herself dancing before a little boy joins in on the fun has been circulating online

In the clip, the mother is seen showing off some moves to a traditional song before her son stands in front of the camera

Judging by the comments, men were rather annoyed by the toddler blocking the view of the curvy woman

Little boys can be mischievous rascals at the most unideal times. One little boy decided to kill his mom’s vibe by interrupting a video of herself showing off some dance moves.

One little boy strategically blocked the view of his mom's leg-up dance move in a video. Image: @matekihlabisa/Twitter

Source: UGC

The clip shared by @matekihlabisa on Twitter, shows the curvy momma rocking a short summer dress as she begins to dance to a traditional song.

A little boy wearing an Orlando Pirates t-shirt soon appears in the frame as she continues to dance. The boy remains unfazed as he looks into the camera, strategically blocking his mother’s leg-up move.

Needless to say, men were not impressed about being blocked by the view. The post was annoyingly and humorously captioned:

“Kodwa lengane yathathwaphi (Where does this child come from).”

Social media reactions

Check out the video and some of the comments below:

@NgwanaaNtate wrote:

“@_Hybreed_ can you please remove this boy from this video? Kea kopa hle monna.”

@AlexSithole replied:

“Mxim msangano we ngane, ubona nge skipa ukuthi wee.”

@Slwane_kaJama remarked:

“Hau! Kodwa lomfana omncane wenzani madoda ‍♂️.”

@kaRonaldo_Entle reacted:

“ Nilayekile.”

@Frank_Bafentse said:

“It's always Pirates .”

Source: Briefly.co.za