Goerge Mulenga, a 32-year-old man from Zambia has denied impregnating a prostitute who has dragged him to court to demand monthly upkeep

The man said he slept with the lady named Esther Kalema and paid for the services in full but denied being responsible for the pregnancy

But the commercial s*x worker has refused to give up the case, insisting Mulenga is responsible for the 2-months-old pregnancy

A commercial s*x worker identified as Esther Kalema has dragged her client to court, accusing him of getting her pregnant.

According to the lady, the man named George Mulenga is responsible for her 2-month-old pregnancy and she wants to be taken care of financially.

Esther Kalema insists Goerge Mulenga must take responsibility of the pregnancy. Photo credit: Zia Soleil and jeffbergen/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

George Mulenga dragged before Matero Local Court, Lusaka Zambia

Mulenga who is a married man has been brought before the Matero Local Court in Lusaka, Zambia to answer for the accusation.

Mulenga admitted sleeping with Esther but insisted they are not in any form of relationship except being her client.

He said for the two times that he slept with Esther, he paid the service fees he was charged and that everything ended there.

His words to the court:

“Your honour, this woman here has never been my girlfriend. Yes, I slept with her at a fee, it was business. That is what she does. I just engaged her for the services as well. So how can she be pregnant for me?"

Esther demands monthly upkeep from Mulenga

Esther however insisted before the court that Mulenga got her pregnant and demanded to be taken care of. She said Mulenga should pay her a monthly upkeep allowance of about N14,000.

The court is yet to decide.

Social media reactions as man deny impregnating prostitute

Nkandu Joseph commented:

"Bro you must be compansated for the breach of contract. You paid in full as per contract terms."

Mundia Jnr said:

"She didn't honour the contract, and she abrogated the oath of secrecy. Let that man go."

@creamysandra said:

"E don happen."

