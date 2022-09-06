"Yes I Slept with Her But I Paid": Married Man, 32, Denies Impregnating Prostitute, She Drags Him to Court
- Goerge Mulenga, a 32-year-old man from Zambia has denied impregnating a prostitute who has dragged him to court to demand monthly upkeep
- The man said he slept with the lady named Esther Kalema and paid for the services in full but denied being responsible for the pregnancy
- But the commercial s*x worker has refused to give up the case, insisting Mulenga is responsible for the 2-months-old pregnancy
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
A commercial s*x worker identified as Esther Kalema has dragged her client to court, accusing him of getting her pregnant.
According to the lady, the man named George Mulenga is responsible for her 2-month-old pregnancy and she wants to be taken care of financially.
George Mulenga dragged before Matero Local Court, Lusaka Zambia
Mulenga who is a married man has been brought before the Matero Local Court in Lusaka, Zambia to answer for the accusation.
Lady shares her chat with married man who hid his marital status from her till she saw his wedding photo on Facebook
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
Mulenga admitted sleeping with Esther but insisted they are not in any form of relationship except being her client.
He said for the two times that he slept with Esther, he paid the service fees he was charged and that everything ended there.
His words to the court:
“Your honour, this woman here has never been my girlfriend. Yes, I slept with her at a fee, it was business. That is what she does. I just engaged her for the services as well. So how can she be pregnant for me?"
Esther demands monthly upkeep from Mulenga
Esther however insisted before the court that Mulenga got her pregnant and demanded to be taken care of. She said Mulenga should pay her a monthly upkeep allowance of about N14,000.
"Have they gone to heaven?" Lady visits Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall to know why they stopped visiting homes
The court is yet to decide.
Social media reactions as man deny impregnating prostitute
Nkandu Joseph commented:
"Bro you must be compansated for the breach of contract. You paid in full as per contract terms."
Mundia Jnr said:
"She didn't honour the contract, and she abrogated the oath of secrecy. Let that man go."
@creamysandra said:
"E don happen."
Nigerian lady calls out her husband for not taking care of her
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady accused her husband of not being able to take good care of her.
According to her, the young man borrowed money to show off during their wedding.
She said the man has failed to open a tailoring shop for her as promised.
Source: Legit.ng