A Nigerian lady online has shown people what it means to be in love when things are not rosy as she dated a man who was poor

The lady said that though he could barely feed himself, he still organised a birthday celebration for her

Many who reacted to her video wondered how people get such inspiring love stories like hers

A young Nigerian lady has gone online to celebrate her lover who sacrificed a lot for her comfort to show what she meant to him.

In a TikTok video, the lady shared a throwback photo of when her boyfriend was poor. According to her, despite the fact that the man could hardly feed, he still celebrated her birthday.

The lady said that she is grateful she stayed with him. Photo source: TikTok/@barbie_lucienne

She stayed when he was poor

In the old snap, they were in a rough-looking room with what looked like a birthday cake on the table.

A recent clip of them together shows them in a better house as the man carried her. The lady revealed that she stayed with him.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with thousands of likes.

dah_greatt said:

"The hight at which some of una take start love dey fear me."

user6960615575415 said:

"Make you na just marry no need to wait again."

chef chi chi said:

"una marriage go sweet ooo. we online in-laws wish una congratulations in advance."

Kellylesi5 said:

"Wunna juh carry good luck out here, if it were me, with the type of luck i hv, he wld hv left me after he got better."

Cynthia Sebastine said:

"E get wetin una no dey tell us oo."

Nwaduwa Mirth said:

"Let me just pass shall."

Only1bambee said:

"So this is love."

