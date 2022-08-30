Mwamini, a 30-year-old woman, said she had experienced the best years of her life after marrying Katembela Etienne

The 80-year-old man took Katembela in as his wife after his first lover fell ill and passed away, leaving him alone

The Congolese woman advised young women not to turn down a marriage proposal from old men as they will not regret

A woman who is deeply in love has shocked many after sharing her experience with her lover, who could be her grandfather.

Mwamini and Katembela Etienne. Photo grabs: Afrimax English.

Source: UGC

50-year gap difference

The young lady from Mudaka, South Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), says love knows no boundaries or age.

Mwamini has been married for two years now to the love of her life Katembela Etienne.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The age difference in their relationship is what surprises many as Mwamini, 30, is 50 years younger than her hubby Katembela, as revealed by Afrimax English.

Katembela approaches Mwamini

The mother of one said Katembela approached her after he had lived alone for a while, after his first wife fell ill and died.

He made his intentions clear that he wanted to marry her, but Mwamini took her time to digest the proposal.

She admitted the more time she spent with the elderly man, the more she fell in love with him.

Set no boundaries in love

Katembela paid the bride's price and took Mwamini to be his life partner, finding love again.

Katembela said old men know how to love better than young men as they know what women want.

He added that young men are lazy and do not know how to treat women; therefore, the old men have an advantage over them.

The Congolese man also advised people not to set any boundaries in love as it always end up hurting one or both parties.

Don't turn down offers

Mwamini also supported her husband, saying young women should not think twice when approached by an elder man.

She said love has nothing to do with years or material possessions, which some said was why she married the man.

The couple has a bundle of joy together, whom they welcomed barely two years after their marriage.

Mwamini says many ask her why she settled with Katembela, but she always smiles and walks away.

22-year-old lady pregnant for her 88-year-old lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady, 22, had fallen in love and is pregnant for her lover, 88, who has 7 kids.

According to the lovers who have been together for two years, they fell in love with each other's hearts and not ages.

Alphonse got married to his first wife in 1954 when he was 24 years old and went ahead to have seven children with her. After several decades of being together, his first wife died of old age, leaving the octogenarian heartbroken and lonely as his children had grown up and left the home.

Given his advanced age, Alphonse struggled to do most of the things for himself, so he sought someone who would offer the much-needed help.

Source: TUKO.co.ke