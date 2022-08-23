One man decided to wife up his graduate bae before anyone else got the opportunity to make her theirs

Snenhlanhla Mnambathi was wowed on her graduation day when her man got down on one knee and popped the question

The heart-warming clip had many in their feels, flooding the comment section with well wishes for the couple

Graduation is a big moment for anyone, but a proposal on top of it is just huge! Seeing her man get down on one knee at her graduation had the gorgeous woman bursting with happiness.

A gorgeous graduate became a fianceé on her graduation day. Image: Instagram / Snenhlanhla Mnambathi

Source: UGC

There are a lot of independent boss babes out there who are letting nothing stand in their way, not even a man. Just like this educated woman, many are prioritising their studies over weddings.

Instagram user Snenhlanhla Mnambathi shared a heartwarming clip of the big moment.

Dressed in her graduation attire and looking gorgeous, Sne was gobsmacked when her man got down on one knee.

Watch the video below:

A trusted South African news outlet Briefly News had the pleasure of speaking to Sne and getting some inside info on the proposal and relationship dynamic. Sne graduated with a degree in Finance and Accounting and made sure to wait until she had this before a ring went on her finger.

"I wanted to wait until I graduated and had some sort of assets of my own before marriage. We are still in the very first stages of marriage."

Social media peeps shower the gorgeous graduate and fiancée with love

The moment touched many hearts and had people screaming in excitement. It was a perfect proposal that people pray turns into a long and beautiful marriage.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@m_sinelizwi said:

“Yes yes yes ❤️❤️❤️So happy for you sthandwa sam.”

@umahadebe_ said:

“Aaarhh... Congrats sweetie Let the amazing journey begin❤️”

@nqobilerr said:

“Yeyyyy congratulations sweetie ❤”

@nokwazi911 said:

“Congratulations nanas❤️❤️❤️❤️”

