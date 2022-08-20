A man presented a plant along with his pregnant wife to the Somanya Polyclinic on the evening of Wednesday, August 17, 2022

The plant was meant to provide health personnel at the facility with electricity to work on his significant other

Residents of Lower Manya and Yilo Krobo have been without electricity for weeks after the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) cut them off from the national grid

A man who took his pregnant wife to the Somanya Polyclinic in Ghana presented a plant to provide electricity for health personnel to work on his better half.

The recorded incident reportedly happened on Wednesday, August 17, in the Eastern Region, Ghana where residents of Lower Manya and Yilo Krobo have been without electricity for several weeks.

Photos of the plant and an image used for the purpose of this story. Credit: Onua FM/Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

Source: UGC

The areas were plunged into darkness after the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) cut them off from the national grid following a misunderstanding between ECG staff and residents.

The altercation ensued over meter replacements in the areas, where some residents resisted an exercise by ECG to install prepaid meters with postpaid ones.

The man's plant was meant to provide the health personnel with electricity to work on his wife.

Watch the video below:

