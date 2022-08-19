A Nigerian man identified as Kehinde Orilogbon has relocated to Canada with his family after successfully finding a good job over there

A photo of a Nigerian man and his family relocating abroad after he found a job has stirred emotional reactions online.

The photo shows the man, his wife, and two children inside an airplane on their way to Canada where he will resume work.

Kehinde Orilogbon and his family move to Canada. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Ilya Brotzky.

Kehinde was hired in February

According to the touching story shared on LinkedIn by Ilya Brotzky, the young Nigerian named Kehinde Orilogbon is a frontend developer.

Kehinde got the job in February but is relocating in August with his family. The nice photo got many people talking in the comment section.

Ilya wrote while sharing the photo:

"From Nigeria to Canada, welcome and congrats Kehinde! He is a Senior Frontend Developer who got hired in February at a Toronto startup and now arrived with the whole family. Such a beautiful picture! Welcome to your new home."

LinkedIn useers react

Sorochi Ogbuagu said:

"Nigeria keeps losing faculties, I personally chose to remain. Nigeria must get better or we die here."

Abimbola Oligbinde commented:

"Beautiful photo. Congratulations Kehinde, Canada is a land of opportunities."

Emeka O said:

"We have very visionless and greedy politicians ruling us for years. So bro, if you see opportunity to migrate, don’t wait. One day if and when things improve you can return to contribute. When things changed in Ghana, those of them living in Nigeria went back to Ghana. Today lots of Nigerians are living, working or schooling in Ghana."

Nigerian man relocate to USA for his PhD

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian man named Kenneth Okonkwo relocated to USA for his PhD pursuit.

The young man bagged 4 scholarship positions including a Chevening.

He has since commenced his studies in Biology at St Louis University, USA.

Source: Legit.ng