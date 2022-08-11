A lucky lady, Noluthando Mhlongo, was already celebrating getting her degree with her boyfriend when he surprised her by pulling out a ring

Noluthando Mhlongo, a Tiktok user, shared the moment she became a fiance amid her joint graduation celebration with her boo

Peeps flooded Noluthando Mhlongo with congratulations and well wishes for her future with the love of her life

A lady named Noluthando Mhlongo got engaged on her graduation day. More impressive was that her boyfriend was also graduating on the same day he proposed to her, making it a double celebration for them.

Noluthando Mhlongo's love story with her partner was a hit on social media.

A woman shared her boyfriend popping the question during their joint graduation celebration. Image: TikTok/@nolu_love09

Source: UGC

Netizens could not get over Noluthando Mhlongo's special moment with her bae. Her man went all out as he got down to the floor for the big question.

Stunning woman gets dream proposal from boyfriend

In a video shared by Noluthando, her boyfriend whipped out a ring to her surprise. He got down on one knee, and the gorgeous lady could not but burst into happy tears. Witnesses knew they belonged together as people yelled congratulations before Noluthando could even say yes.

Netizens showered the lady with congratulation on getting her dream proposal. Peeps love a romantic moment and said they got emotional over Noluthando's engagement, including some popular public figures.

Youtuber Lasizwe commented:

"Why am I crying?"

Tiktoker Khanyisa Jaceni commented:

"Congratulations momma. This is beautiful."

Khayakazi Kaybee Mati commented:

"This is so sweet and beautiful, ndivuka to this hayke my day nje. Congratulations oko ndilila I love love."

Paula Nkabinde commented:

"I found myself crying with you."

Sir khunullo commented:

"The only relationship goals that matters, we pray, study and grow together."

Source: Briefly.co.za