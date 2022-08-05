A woman said that she feared her little girl was not going to like her baby when she was pregnant with the kid

Sharing a video on TikTok, the said girl has been pampering his little brother in a way that stirred lovely comments online

People said that the kid's attitude to the baby is reflective of the love she has been shown in the house by her parents

A mother of two children has made a lovely video about her kids on TikTok to show how her older daughter is taking the responsibility of a sister seriously.

She revealed that when she was pregnant, she was scared that her daughter was not going to like the baby she was expecting.

Many people said that the baby is reflecting the love shown at home. Photo source: TikTok/@lolo1ofimostate

Lovely relationship

The situation was entirely different after she gave birth. The daughter took to him immediately, smothering the baby with love.

In the video, the little girl played a big sister role very well. She was always hugging, petting, and kissing her baby brother.

At a point in the clip, the girl used a toy brush on the kid, showing him how to spit toothpaste out while cleaning the mouth.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

paulapaul279 said:

"It’s all you mama , you are full of love and she does everything you do, you’re a loving mother, and yes your baby is so cuteee."

leebaandzz said:

"wow so beautiful and touching thank you for sharing."

Simon Buster said:

"Nobody gives what he has not...she definitely learnt how to love from her parents."

Frisky Ola said:

"Una go dey let baby dey hungry person."

Phayvour said:

"This brought tears to my eyes. As someone that has always wanted a sibling for the longest. I love this."

Mary said:

"she's already helping you."

Victoria Funmilola said:

"wow baby am so jealous I wish I had someone like you."

_flawless_ said:

"Older sister are naturally loving, if it was a bother eish, little claps would be flying every now and then."

Baby and dad bonded

