A Nigerian man has thrown a subtle shade at a lady who looked down on him when he didn't have a car

In a video, he appeared to have run into the lady again after acquiring his own car and was taken aback by how welcoming she now acted

While she giggled by the driver's window of his car, he wondered why she behaved so happy on seeing him

After seemingly making it, a Nigerian man acquired his own whip and made a mockery of a lady who looked down on him when he didn't have it.

In a video he shared on TikTok, the man watched as the lady giggled and turned around for his viewing pleasure after seeing him again.

He recalled how she looked down on him when he didn't have a car. Photo Credit: TikTok/@keemlammi

Source: UGC

But the man wasn't having it and wouldn't be swayed by her inviting display.

"When I no get motor, if I call you, you no dey answer me," he blurted out, shading the lady.

His subtle shades didn't so much as dissuade the lady who continued with her exciting showcase.

Watch the video below:

Netizens reactions

Hope Onuigbo said:

"Yes ooooo let am..no."

user3615970101265 said:

"They use car swear for girls."

user606592429214 said:

"You wan do shopping money for her na."

swag prince said:

"Were are the ladies let them comment na."

Pelumi said:

"Pls wat is the Myth behind this Ladies & Car of a thing.

"Can someone pls kindly school me on this.

"Bcoz i don't understand."

raypapa333 said:

"Na so them they do."

Source: Legit.ng