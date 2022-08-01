A resilient woman, Dajah Williams, has finally welcomed a bouncy baby girl after experiencing four miscarriages

After four heartbreaking miscarriages, a resilient woman named Dajah Williams has finally welcomed a bouncy baby girl who arrived on Tuesday, July 26.

Taking to Facebook to share her touching story, Williams disclosed that the baby arrived at six pounds nine ounces.

Photos of Dajah Williams and guests who attended her baby shower. Credit: Dajah Williams

Source: Facebook

She wrote:

''On July 26, 2022, at 10:33 pm, I went through 13 hours of active labour and about five minutes of pushing WITHOUT an epidural and my baby girl finally made her arrival at 6 pounds 9 oz!

''Say hello to my Rainbow baby, Kaeli Grace. I’m so in love with her! Four miscarriages later, and God gave me you,'' she shared with photos.

Elsewhere on her Facebook account, Williams shared photos from her baby shower, which had friends in attendance shower her with gifts.

Williams' touching story about her turbulent journey to motherhood has amassed tons of reactions from her friends and followers underneath her post.

See the post below:

Netizens wish her well

Nigerian couple welcomes a set of triplets

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man, Nnamdi Nwankwo, and his wife were blessed with a set of triplets after 25 years of waiting.

The beautiful kids were dedicated at the Assemblies of God Church, Ojodu, Lagos to the admiration of many.

When their story broke online, many were inspired by the great testimony.

Source: YEN.com.gh