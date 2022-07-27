A heartbroken man has made progress with moving on after a break-up that ended with him not owning a thing

A post shared on Facebook by Mpho Mahlong shows how he is rebuilding his life after his partner left him

Mpho Mahlong's post touched many who had words of encouragement for him and relayed their own stories of heartbreak

Facebook user Mpho Mahlong shared how far he has come since his relationship ended. Mpho Mahlong had good news as he shared images of his new home without a partner.

Mpho Mahlong shared his story of being left with nothing after a relationship. Many found the story relatable as they reacted to what happened to Mpho Mahlong.

One man was left with nothing after a hectic break-up, but he is now rebuilding his life. Image: Getty Images/ Kate_sept2004/ Facebook / Mpho Mahlong

Source: UGC

In a Facebook post, Mpho Mahlong wrote that his partner took everything when they broke up.

He said he had to start over after showing pictures of his new bed, fridge, stove and other appliances. Mpho Mahlong also shared that he had to find a whole new place to live.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Netizens feel sorry for the man left with nothing post-break-up

Many often resonate with stories of heartbreak, and Mpho Mahlong's story touched most netizens. Some shared their relatable accounts of what they have been through, while others only had words of encouragement.

Thandeka Limile Sishuba commented:

"Be strong and focused dear beautiful this is your first step well done."

Lebo Lebza commented:

"I started there as well, putting my clothes in a box I was happy to have my own space and today, it's a big room for me to finally get peace of mind. I am enjoying it with my bundle of joy and everything seems easy enough... Choose yourself over and over again. God bless you, and don't rush into a relationship otherwise, you will have another drama."

Bongiwe T Dlamini commented:

"This is why I don't allow my bf to buy me things. Even now that I'm about to be married, what's mine is mine what's yours is yours, we divorce you keep everything in your name."

Gracious Scott commented:

"All the best you will get there ey. Keep us updated "

Man retrieves the phone, others he got bae after catching her dining with another fellow

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had retrieved the items he got his lady after catching her eating out with someone else.

Angered by what he saw, the man without hesitation began forcefully retrieving the phone, slippers and wig he got her.

The lady kept protesting that he stopped embarrassing her while her estranged boyfriend continued with his action.

A lady believed to be the friend of the cheating girlfriend watched in surprise as the man retrieved the items.

Source: Briefly.co.za